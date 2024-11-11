AEW will have an early television day on November 30, 2024.

According to the online TNT schedule, AEW Rampage and AEW Collision will air during the early-evening hours on Saturday, November 30.

The company is scheduled to hold a taping for the shows at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on November 27.

The taped shows will then air on 11/30, with AEW Rampage scheduled to premiere at 3pm EST., while AEW Collision will air at 5pm EST.

NHL on TNT coverage on 11/29 will air in the usual Friday night AEW Rampage time slot.

The following night is the same night as WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, which premieres at 7/6c on the WWE Network on Peacock.

