The viewership numbers are in for the July 19th edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 284,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.10 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the July 12th episode, which drew 339,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.12 in the key demo. The show was taped at the Simmons Bank Arena along with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 17th.

