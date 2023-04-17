Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 639,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 27.04% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 503,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 23.52% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.17 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.21 key demo rating represents 274,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 23.42% from the 222,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.21 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #6 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #46 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #59 ranking.

Rampage aired at 9:42pm as soon as the NBA game ended on TNT. With the NBA lead-in, the Rampage episode drew the highest total audience since September 24, 2021, and the highest key demo rating since April 8, 2022. The Bulls vs. Heat NBA lead-in drew 2.258 million viewers with a 0.76 key demo rating. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well above the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 27.04% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 23.52% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was up 32.57% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 4.54% from the previous year. The 2022 show a taped episode in the 7pm timeslot.

The NBA Play-In game between the Thunder and the Timberwolves on ESPN at 9:45pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.95 key demo rating, also drawing 2.511 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.893 million viewers, also drawing a 0.16 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.433 million viewers, also drawing 0.16 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.58 rating, also drawing 2.265 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, with full spoilers and tthe following line-up advertised ahead of time – IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open vs. Best Friends, Tony Schiavone interviewing AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh vs. Manscout Jake Manning, Luther, Serpentico and Angelico, Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura, plus Jungle Boy defeated Shawn Spears, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 25 Episode: 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

March 31 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 7 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

April 14 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 21 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

