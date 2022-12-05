Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 361,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 12.16% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 411,000 viewers for the post-Full Gear Black Friday show.

Rampage drew a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 27.27% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.08 key demo rating represents 104,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 29.72% from the 148,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #60 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.08 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #43 ranking, and the lowest ranking in the history of the show.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #81 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #81 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show, including for episodes that were preempted. Rampage also drew the lowest total audience in the history of the show, with only three preempted episodes drawing lower viewership. Sports competition from Friday included two NBA games on ESPN, one NBA game on ESPN2, two FIFA World Cup games on FS1, two FIFA World Cup games on Universo, one College Football game on ESPN2, one B1G Men’s College Basketball game on BIG TEN Network, one Women’s College Soccer game on ESPNU, and WWE SmackDown on FOX. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 12.16% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 27.27% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 27.65% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 55.55% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was a taped show.

The NBA game between the Bulls and the Warriors on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 key demo rating, also drawing 1.590 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.854 million viewers, also drawing a 0.16 key demo rating.

The PAC-12 College Football game on FOX topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.234 million viewers. The PAC-12 game on FOX also topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.57 rating.

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage was shot earlier in the week from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter, Private Party vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Athena vs. Dani Mo, a promo by AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, plus AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode: 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 7 Episode: 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 14 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 21 Episode: 480,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 28 Episode: 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 4 Episode: 455,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 11 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 18 Episode: 445,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 25 Episode: 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Black Friday episode in early 4pm ET episode)

December 2 Episode: 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 9 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

