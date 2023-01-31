Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 458,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.29% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 464,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 7.69% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 187,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 11.31% from the 168,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #22 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #16 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #67 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #68 ranking.

Rampage drew the lowest total audience since the taped episode on December 9. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were still below the 2022 averages. Additional cable sports competition on Friday included two NBA games on NBA-TV, two NHL games on ESPN, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, College Wrestling on Big Ten Network, X-Games Aspen 2023 coverage on ESPN, Australian Open Tennis on ESPN, Australian Open Tennis on ESPN2, PGA Tour Farmer’s Insurance Open on The Golf Channel, Liga MX Soccer on FOX Deportes, and U.S. Men’s Championship Figure Skating on USA Network. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 1.29% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 7.69% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 23.79% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 44% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the taped Championship Friday Beach Break show.

Erin Burnett Outfront on CNN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 key demo rating, also drawing 2.165 million viewers. Jesse Watters Primetime on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.354 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.223 million viewers, also drawing a 0.59 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.67 rating, tied with Senor De Cielos VIII on Telemundo. SmackDown also drew 2.544 million viewers, while Senor De Cielos VIII drew 1.703 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, with the following line-up and full spoilers advertised ahead of time – Adam Page vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match as the opener, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal vs. The Best Friends and Danhausen, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Tony Gunn, plus AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura in a Title Eliminator match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

