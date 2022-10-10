Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 404,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 14.40% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 472,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 18.75% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.16 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 18.66% from the 209,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #20 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.13 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #9 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #80 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #74 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest total audience since Fight for The Fallen on July 29 and the lowest key demo rating since the taped show on August 26. This was the seventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, and was tied with the March 18 11:45pm episode for the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Sports competition from Friday included three MLB Wild Card Series games on ESPN, and College Football on FS1 and ESPN2. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 14.40% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 18.75% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 19.52% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 23.52% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was a taped show.

The MLB Wild Card Series game between the Padres and the Mets on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.99 key demo rating. The Padres vs. Mets game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.609 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.397 million viewers, also drawing a 0.41 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.54 rating, also drawing 2.243 million viewers.

Friday’s live AEW Rampage aired from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Madison Rayne and Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S., The Varsity Blonds vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush and Private Party, plus AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle defending against The Dark Order, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode: 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 7 Episode: 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 14 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

