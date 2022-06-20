Friday’s taped Road Rager edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 331,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 30.46% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 476,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 37.5% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.16 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.10 key demo rating represents 132,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 36.84% from the 209,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #22 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.16 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #6 ranking, and much lower than where AEW usually ranks.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show, regular timeslot or not. The episode also drew the lowest total audience in the history of the show for regular timeslot airings, and the second-lowest audience in the history of the show for all timeslots, only behind the May 6 show that aired at 5:30pm on TNT, which drew 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating. There was some minor sports competition from golf and the College World Series on cable, but it was a fairly normal night on TV. Friday’s Road Rager viewership was down 30.46% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 37.5% the previous week.

The College World Series on ESPN at 7pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 key demo rating, also drawing 1.133 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.733 million viewers, also ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 key demo rating.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.611 million viewers. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.57 rating.

Friday’s taped Road Rager edition of AEW Rampage was recorded earlier in the week from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, featuring full spoilers for the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin in the opener, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland addressing their tag team status, Max Caster and The Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff and Bear Country, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Willow Nightingale, and Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 331,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

