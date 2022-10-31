Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 378,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 21.25% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 480,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 7.69% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 158,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.05% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #27 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #24 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #81 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #70 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the third-lowest total audience of the year so far for a normal timeslot episode, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far for a regular timeslot episode, tied with three other episodes. Sports competition from Friday included two NBA games on ESPN, College Football on ESPN2, the MLB World Series on FOX network TV and FOX Deportes, plus WWE SmackDown on FS1. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 21.25% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 7.69% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 39.32% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 52% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was a taped show.

The NBA game between the Pelicans and the Suns on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.41 key demo rating, also drawing 1.028 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.589 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating for the #7 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The MLB World Series game between the Astros and the Phillies on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 11.475 million viewers. The MLB World Series game also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 2.85 rating.

Friday’s AEW Rampage aired live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Keith Lee be action, Madison Rayne vs. Tay Melo, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard in a World Title Eliminator Match for a possible future title shot, plus AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending against Matt Taven, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode: 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 7 Episode: 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 14 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 21 Episode: 480,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 28 Episode: 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 4 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

