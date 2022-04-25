The latest Wrestling Observer Radio has a new report regarding AEW’s Friday night program Rampage, and what fans can expect for its schedule in the upcoming future.

According to the publication, Rampage will be frequently changing times due to the ongoing NBA Playoffs, which usually run until about mid-June. This week’s episode is expected to air at its usual time (10pmET/7pmPT), but the following Friday, May 6th, TV Guide has it listed at 6pmET/3pmPT. However, that could still change.

It is also noted that along with the NBA playoffs, the NHL playoffs will potentially have an affect on Rampage’s air time as TNT will want to accommodate the two leagues over AEW. Obviously this will have little affect on AEW’s flagship program Dynamite, as they moved to TBS at the beginning of the year.

Stay tuned.