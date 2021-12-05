Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT drew 483,000 viewers, according to Nielsen’s preliminary Fast National numbers provided by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.

This would be up 19.85% from last week’s preliminary viewership of 403,000 viewers, and up 12.86% from last week’s final viewership of 431,000 viewers.

It’s expected that the final viewership released on Monday afternoon will be around 510,000.

Stay tuned for more.

