The fast national ratings for last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT have been released.

According to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling, last night’s episode drew an average of 480,000 viewers, a drop of 13.7% from the previous week’s number. Like the SmackDown viewership, these numbers are usually higher when final ratings come out on Monday.

Rampage was also down in the key demographics, scoring 232,000 viewers, which was also down 13.1%. The show was the go-home before tonight’s Full Gear pay per view, and featured Matt Hardy defeating Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack match in the main event.