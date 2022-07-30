It’s the second night of Fight for the Fallen and we’re got a few big matches on top. Let’s see what we can expect tonight:

Leon Ruffin vs. Ethan Page

Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty

Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay

Trios Match: Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, & Sonjay Dutt vs. Best Friends Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Rampage Fight for the Fallen 2022 Results Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on the call tonight. As usual, we’re getting right to the wrestles so let’s do this. Match #1. Trios Match: Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, & Sonjay Dutt vs. Best Friends Sonjay is wearing his suit and tie so let’s see how that works out. Lethal and Trent to start. Dueling pinning combinations to start. There are considerably less fans in the arena than there were for Dynamite, so the entire show looks different here. Cassidy is in now and he’s calling out Satnam Sing. Lol. Lethal teases the tag and brings Sonjay in, who takes his jacket off and unbuttons his shirt before combatting Cassidy. Hands in pockets for OC. Kicks by OC. Dutt tags Singh in who lifts up OC like a baby and puts him in the corner. Big chops by Singh who now takes out Best Friends with a double cross body. Lethal gets the tag and puts the boots to OC in the corner. OC gets the tag to Chuck who hits a trio of clotheslines and a belly-to-belly suplex. Soul food and half and half combo to Lethal! Singh blocks the hug but eats a pair of double dropkicks to the knees. GOT TO GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT. Lethal is up… double Lethal Injection! OC tags himself in with a cross body to Lethal and a tilt-a-whirl DDT. Lethal tags Sonjay who gives OC a taste of his own medicine with the low kicks. OC breaks Dutt’s pencil! Orange Punch to Dutt will seal it. Winners: Best Friends Rating: *3/4. This existed and that’s all I can say about it. After the match, Singh attacks everyone and holds OC so Lethal can hit a Lethal Injection. Wardlow is here to the loudest pop of the night so far. Wardlow forces Lethal and crew to retreat.

Recap of FTR vs. The Briscoes from Death Before Dishonor.

Match #2. Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

RUFF RUFF! CLAP CLAP! Ruffin attacks early but Page catches him and delivers some shoulders in the corner. Big shoulder block by Page and a couple of hammer throws into the corner. Ruffin tries to bounce off the ropes to evade but Page catches him. Forearm. EGO’s Edge. Finito.

Winner: Ethan Page

Rating: NR

Cole Karter is here with Lexy Nair and here comes QT Marshall and the Factory. QT says he saw something in Karter when Ogogo was putting his fist through his face. Alright then.

Match #3. Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal

Moriarty mocks Sydal with the peace sign but we do get a handshake. Moriarty headbutts Sydal out of the handshake and goes on the offensive with some strikes. Front chancery suplex by Moriarty. Short arm clothesline attempt by Moriarty but Sydal bridges out and hits a spinning back kick. Rising knee by Sydal and a sliding knee in the corner get two. Standing moonsault by Sydal and Moriarty heads to the outside. Baseball slide by Sydal and a meteora off the apron. Moriarty grabs a hold of Sydal’s trunks and throws him headfirst into the guard rail. Another Irish whip in the guard rail. Big Helluva Kick to Sydal in the corner on the outside sends him into the first row. Moriarty rolls Sydal back in the ring and delivers some ground and pound. Sydal tries to fight back with low leg kicks but Moriarty drops him with one before we head to commercial break. Back from break and Moriarty is in control with a hammerlock short arm clothesline. Question mark kick by Sydal followed by the Lightning Spiral out of nowhere. Two count. Big Stoke is here! Sydal is heading up to the top rope and Moriarty follows but gets dropped. Moriarty feigns a knee injury which allows Stoke to distract Sydal. Moriarty crotches Sydal on the top rope and hits a front suplex elevated flatliner. Two count. Border City Stretch is locked in and Sydal has to tap! The student has defeated the teacher.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

Rating: **1/2. This match was fine, but I have a hard time getting excited for a Matt Sydal match unfortunately. This was a standard generic match between the two, but it’s good to see Moriarty get a win here and hopefully move on to something bigger with BIG STOKE.

Stokely calls Moriarty off after the bell, who’s still jawing to a fallen Sydal. Stoke goes into his pocket and gives Moriarty his card, and this time he takes it.

Claudio Castagnoli is welcomed to the ring by Tony Schiavone. Fans chant “you deserve it” and Claudio is clearly moved by the gesture. Claudio thanks everyone in like eighteen languages. Claudio doubted himself, but the fans were always there for him. It’s an honor to stand in front of the fans as the ROH world champion. Claudio would like to welcome fellow BCC member to the ring, Wheeler Yuta.

Jericho comes off commentary and says he’s sick of the BCC. Sports entertainers beat pro wrestlers. Yuta says except for Saturday, when Yuta beat Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship. Yuta says he can beat Garcia, and he can beat Jericho too. Jericho scoffs at the idea. Jericho says let’s wrestle next week, and if Yuta beats Jericho, then Yuta gets Jericho’s title shot vs. Moxley at Quake at the Lake!

The Acclaimed debut the music video and it ends with them challenging the Ass Boys to a dumpster match on Dynamite.

Ruby Soho delivers possibly her best promo before the match, saying Anna JAS is an entitled little shit and tells her to leave the Circle Jerks in the back.

Match #4. Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay

JAS lets us know she’s going to be attacking Ruby’s arm that was slammed in the car door a few weeks back. Ruby delivers some chops and catches a kick from JAS, but Ruby hits a high knee. JAS blocks the turnbuckle meteora and super kicks Ruby’s hand as she was doing a handstand on the top turnbuckle. Sliding roundhouse kick to Ruby in the corner. Two count. JAS now focusing the attack on the injured arm and wrenching it over the top turnbuckle. Stomps to Ruby’s arm and a two count. Running back elbow in the corner and a top wrist lock by JAS. Complete Shot by JAS gets a two count. Ruby with a duck under and looks for the Saito but the injured arm prevents it. JAS hits a very soft super kick but Soho adjusts her grip and gets that Saito she’s been looking for. Both women are slow to their feet but JAS grabs a knuckle lock and Ruby responds with headbutts and a big knee to the mid-section. Roundhouse kick to the side of the head by Ruby and an STO. Two count. Crowd is firmly behind Ruby here. JAS counters Destination Unknown and delivers a Noshigami! Two count. JAS now locks in the Queenslayer but Ruby rolls out. No Future! One, two, JAS gets to the ropes. Ruby heads up top but misses the senton. Soho blocks the Queenslayer attempt but behind the referees back, JAS uses the cast in the choke and gets Ruby to pass out.

Winner: Anna JAS

Rating: **3/4. Slow start but it picked up towards the middle, however the ending was not good. Anna JAS is fresh off the heels of a heel turn here, but there isn’t a planet I’m aware of in which she should be beating Ruby Soho at this point.

Final Thoughts: I’m going to be very blunt here: this was not a good professional wrestling show. On paper, the card was mediocre at absolute best, and in the ring, did not overdeliver like I was hoping. If you’re going to ask fans to tune into a third hour of television, especially at 10pm eastern on a Friday night, you need to give them something that they will be mad that they miss, and this isn’t it. The matches were fine, but with a roster as stacked as AEW’s is, it needs to be better than fine. 5.5/10.