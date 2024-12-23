The post-Christmas episode of AEW Rampage on TNT is in the can.

All Elite Wrestling held their third straight night at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on December 22 for a double taping.

Featured below are AEW Rampage spoilers for the final episode of the show “for the foreseeable future” scheduled to air at 10/9c on 12/27:

ROH Champion Chris Jericho pinned Anthony Bowens. Bryan Keith and Max Caster were struggling over the ROH title. Keith let go and it snapped backwards, KOing Bowens. AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party defeated Leo Sparrow & Alec Quest. Lio Rush and Action Andretti came out. They brawled in the aisle. Top Flight got involved. All three teams fought and were pulled apart by security. Thunder Rosa defeated Leila Grey via submission. Nick Wayne with Christian Cage & Mama Wayne & Kip Sabian vs. Hook. Shibata ran off heels. Hook used Redrum for submission.

