On tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen Tony Schiavone announced that on August 20th the promotion would be appearing in Chicago for a special “First Dance” edition of Rampage, and will be held at the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Shortly after the announcement Alex Marvez interviewed former TNT champion Darby Allin, who along with Sting, addressed the company’s return to Chicago. Allin stated that he hopes to prove that AEW is the place wrestlers can prove their worth, even if they call themselves the “Best in the World.”

See AEW’s announcement, along with Allin’s promo, below.