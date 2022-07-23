It’s the fourth and final night of Fyter Fest, as well as the go-home show for Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor!

Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. Ashley D’Amboise & Skye Blue

Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

Hangman Page & John Silver vs. Butcher & Blade

Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Rampage Fyter Fest 7/22/22 Results Night four of Fyter Fest is here and we’re still emanating from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross are on the call tonight. Match #1. Hangman Page & John Silver vs. Butcher & Blade All four men are in the ring already and the Butcher & Blade get a quick jump on John Silver to start. Butcher lays into Silver with some chops and taunts Hangman. Blade is now but Silver reverses a vertical suplex and Page gets the tag. Double jump lariat to Butcher and a fall away slam to Blade. Plancha to Butcher and a tope suicida to Blade. Hangman goes up top and hits a diving clothesline to Blade that gets a two count. Butcher drags Hangman outside and throws him from the apron to the guard rail and back a few times before rolling Hangman back in the ring and tagging himself in. Hammer throw by Butcher. Big chops and a tag to Blade. CHIN LOCK CITY but Hangman makes it to Silver who clears the ring. Running European uppercut to Blade and an Olympic Slam get a two count. Butcher comes in and drops Silver across Blade’s knee in an assisted gut buster. Doctor Bomb by Blade, who is now busted open, get a long two count. Hangman is in and elbowing everyone in sight before dumping Blade to the floor. Hangman and Butcher exchange clotheslines but Butcher attempts a German suplex as Hangman lands on his feet! Lariat by Hangman. Hangman looks for the Buckshot but Blade pulls him off the apron, however Johnny Hungeez is here with a cannonball off the apron. Back in the ring, Silver with an enziguiri to Butcher as page stuns him over the apron… Buckshot! Three count. Winners: Hangman & John Silver Rating: **. Short and sweet here, with Hangman and the Dark Order (maybe?) getting some momentum back. Kinda stinks to see a legit tag team in Butcher & Blade losing to a makeshift team on the fly, but everyone has their place, I guess. Claudio Castagnoli is here and says he knows that world championships are what’s been eluding him his whole career. Castagnoli says it isn’t championships that make him the best, it’s the fans that make him believe it when they say it. Gresham has tugged on Superman’s cape, and nobody can hold a candle to Castagnoli in this ring. Match #2. Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin Trading wrist locks to start as Moriarty takes control with a kravat. A lot of fun grappling exchanges early as Moriarty shrugs off a tieres but Martin hits the ropes and hits a pop up tieres instead! Thai clinch by Moriarty and some knees to the body and head. Irish whip by Moriarty as he pops Martin up but Martin responds with a dropkick in mid-air. Moriarty takes a breather on the outside and resets himself. Back inside, arm ringer by Moriarty as he dives in for a guillotine choke. Northern Light’s suplex by Moriarty who floats over and delivers some ground and pound from mount. Moriarty maintains wrist control and drags Martin down with a top wrist lock as we head to commercial break. Back from break as Martin hits a poison rana from the floor to Moriarty who’s on the top turnbuckle. Big Stoke is now here on the entrance way. My internet goes out momentarily as Martin is looking for the triple jump moonsault. Moriarty evades but Martin looks for the O’Connor Roll, but Moriarty continues to roll through and grabs the ropes from some added insurance. One, two, three! Winner: Lee Moriarty Rating: **1/4. Wildly underwhelming. Knowing what both of these young athletes are capable of, the only way I can describe it is disappointing. However, it seems like this match was a vehicle that leads us to an inevitable Big Stokely & Lee Moriarty partnership. Matt Sydal grabs the mic and says that he didn’t know Moriarty was this desperate for a win. Next week, Moriarty won’t be facing a student, he’ll be facing a teacher, and challenges him for a match Rampage.

Match #3. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Ashley D’Amboise

Baker and Blue to start. Blue ducks a clothesline with a bridge and Baker kicks out her arm. Stomps to the face now and a tag to Hayter. Hayter is in and she’s stomping Blue in the corner. Hayter charges into the corner but Blue gets her boot up. Baker trips Blue on the apron and hit’s a draping twisting neckbreaker. Hayter tags Baker in now and the DMD is having her way with Skye Blue. 12-6 elbows by Baker as Blue tries to fight up to no avail. Kicks to Baker’s knee by Blue following by a basement spinning back kick. D’Amboise and Hayter are in. Running Blockbuster attempt by D’Amboise but Hayter moves out of the way… super kick by Britt. Uranage back breaker by Hayter. Tag to Baker. Spinning double underarm suplex by Baker gives way to a Northern Lariat by Hayter. Lockjaw! That’ll do it.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter

Rating: NR. Squash city Jones, here. No issues with it, but can we get some women’s tag team titles now?

Ari Davari is coming soon, as we see in a vignette.

Big Scrap is here to judge this rap battle between Max Caster & Austin Gunn. The winners of the rap battle will choose the stipulation of their match. Colten delivers some lines about Max Caster not pleasing his ex-girlfriend, Kris Statladner, his father being a tight end, and Anthony Bowens being a wide receiver. Caster is up and says Gunn Clubb is booty and that’s what they’re called Ass Boys. Austin says Cena wants his gimmick back. Caster comes back with about forty lines in a row that I can’t keep up with but the crowd absolutely ate it up. Scrappy Doo eventually declares the Acclaimed the winner but Billy Gunn takes a cheap shot at the Scrapster and the Gunn Club lay out everyone in the ring.

Match #4. Christopher Daniels vs. Jay Lethal w/ Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt

Caprice Coleman has joined us on commentary. Lethal attacks but Danielson is ready for it and shrugs it off. Lethal attempts a moonsault early but Danielson shrugs it off. Outside-in elbow drop by Danielson gets a one count. Back elbow by Danielson followed by a leg lariat. Lethal bails to the outside as Danielson follows with a plancha that misses. Lethal kicks Danielson off and hits a tope suicida. Daniels gets back up to the apron but Lethal drops him throat first on the top rope. Daniels gets back to the apron again and Lethal ducks a clothesline before hitting Daniels with a double jump dropkick. There’s the second tope suicida. Lethal distracts the referee as Dutt stomps away on Daniels. Back in the ring and it’s time for the PIP chin lock special. European uppercuts by Lethal and a butterfly lock submission attempt. Daniels reverses another European into a back slide for two. Hip toss followed by a basement dropkick by Lethal. Lethal sets Daniels up on the top rope and attempts a Muscle Buster but Daniels fights out. Super kick by Lethal drops Daniels. Lethal looking for a neckbreaker but Daniels counters with a rising knee to the temple. Running elbow in the corner by Daniels followed by an STO. Blue Thunder Bomb by Daniels gets a two count. Uranage attempt by Daniels but Lethal reverses into the Lethal Combination. Lethal goes up top… Hail to the King! Daniels gets his boot up but Lethal catches and looks for the figure four as Daniels rolls into a cradle. Two count. Big boot by Lethal. Lethal Injection by Lethal but Daniels back flips him over… Angel’s Wings gets countered. Lethal Injection!

Winner: Jay Lethal

Rating: **3/4.

Post-match, Satnam Singh gorilla presses Daniels on the floor! Lethal says “Watch this, Jay!” Lethal locks in the Kokina Clutch on Daniels on the outside.

Final Thoughts: As the go-home show for Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor, this was not a great showing. The matches as a whole were underwhelming, and I didn’t get any sense of interest from the live crowd during any of the angles that had been run. I will be here tomorrow night covering the PPV and as a ROH fan for over a decade, I’m excited for it because it’s Ring of Honor. The average fan? I guess we’ll find out. That being said… completely forgettable episode of Rampage tonight. 6/10