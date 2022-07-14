The July 15 Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, after the Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Malakai Black and Brody King defeated John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Reynolds was hit with Dante’s Inferno for the finish. After the match, King and Black were leaving when Darby Allin dove off one of the tunnels and took King out. Black went to help King but Stine came out and faced off with Black as King and Allin brawled

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham retained over Lee Moriarty by submission. Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer. After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Gresham. He said he is the best wrestler in the world, but Claudio Castagnoli interrupted. They had a face-off to tease a Death Before Dishonor match

* Athena and Kris Statlander defeated Robyn and Charlotte Renegade. After the match, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey got involved, and laid out Athena and Statlander

* The Gunn Club came out to explain why they turned on The Acclaimed. The Acclaimed interrupted and the two teams fought. After sending The Gunn Club to the back, Max Caster performed a rap and challenged The Gunn Club to come back out and fight

* The Lucha Brothers defeated Private Party

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

