It’s time for part two of FOUR nights of Fyter Fest and we’ve got a World Title match on our hands!

Private Party vs. Lucha Bros

John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King & Malakai Black

Kris Statlander & Athena vs. Robyn Renegade & Charlette

ROH World Title: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

AEW Rampage Fyter Fest

We’re still here at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia! Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone on commentary tonight.

Match #1. John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The King of the Black Throne

Reynolds and Black to start. Back and forth trading holds but Black gets the better of it with a deep arm drag. One by Reynolds. Kitchen sink by Black gets a one count. Tag to King who delivers a big shoulder block. Reynolds tags to Silver and someone is HUNGEEEEE. King shoulder blocks Silver but Silver doesn’t budge. Silver drops King with a shoulder block but King returns and drops Silver. Senton miss by King and a penalty kick by Silver. Reynolds in and it’s a double team reverse exploder to Black. Reynolds attempts a dive on King who delivers a uranage on the apron followed by a senton inside the ring. Quick tags between KOTBT here as they focus the attack on Reynolds neck. Silver is in and clears house with an enziguiri to King and a European uppercut to Black. Angle Slam to Black gets a two count. Silver runs at Black who dumps him outside the ring as King gets the blind tag. Big boot by Black and a lariat by King get a two on Reynolds. Silver evades a Black moonsault inside the ring Silver and Reynolds deliver double team offense to King with a face buster on the knee, enziguiri, and German suplex combo. Black dives halfway across the ring with a missle dropkick to his own partner to break up the pin! Black Mass to Silver and Dante’s Inferno to Reynolds! That gets it done.

Winners: King of the Black Throne

Rating: **1/2. Fun, hot start but it could have used a lot more time. Seems like the KOTBT will be focusing on the tag titles sooner rather than later and that’s a good, good thing.

Darby Allin is here, and he dives off the entrance way on to Brody King! Black comes back out of the tunnel, but Sting is here! Both Black and Sting eye each other down but neither man make the first move.

Match #2. Ring of Honor World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) with Tully Blanchard Enterprises vs. Lee Moriarty with Matt Sydal

Caprice Coleman is on commentary and uh, ROH WORLD TITLE, not the main event… of a one-hour show? Come on. Moriarty with a double leg and ground and pound early as Gresham bails. Gresham resets but eats a rising knee to the face and once again bails to ringside. Moriarty follows and delivers some elbow on the outside. Both men back inside and trade chops in the middle of the ring. Gresham grabs wrist control and focuses his attack on the arm. Refeee Paul Turner turns his back and Gresham delivers a cup check to Moriarty. Penalty kick to Moriarty’s arm and that’s hurting him. Gresham looking for that wrist control and has it, working over the shoulder and bicep. Moriarty tries to go up top but Gresham shoves him off and he lands hard on the outside. Sydal gets in Gresham’s face which allows Moriarty to get back in the ring as we head to picture-in-picture. Back from break as Moriarty rebounds off the ropes with a big running boot to Gresham’s face. Moriarty with a rush of strikes and hits an arm trapped back suplex. Thai clinch by Moriarty and an attempted butterfly suplex but Gresham reverses but comes back off the ropes and eats a drop kick. Front chancery suplex with a bridge by Moriarty gets a two count. Both men trade waist locks and switches as Moriarty responds with the jackknife cover for two. Hurricanrana by Gresham gets to. Gresham stomps the elbow and stomps the foot of Moriarty, and dives into the Octopus Lock! Moriarty fights hard but has to tap.

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor Champion: Jonathan Gresham

Rating: ***. Absolutely fine match here and I am a fan of both men’s style. I feel like these two guys truly need more time to tell their story, but it was a dominant win for Gresham going into Death Before Dishonor.

Gresham goes into Death Before Dishonor as the champion, as Tony Schiavone reminds everyone. Gresham says we will see him every week because he’s the best damn wrestler hold for hold. Tully Blanchard says he’s the best right now, and maybe ever, technical wrestler. Here’s Claudio Castagnoli!

Match #3. Kris Statlander & Athena vs. Robyn & Charlette Renegade

Athena and Statlander start fast with stereo dropkicks. Senton on both Renegades by Statlander. Statlander has Robyn up on her shoulders and Athena comes off with a Code Breaker but the timing was a bit off so Robyn ate two feet to the face. Big boot by Athena. Saito. That’s it.

Winners: Kris Statlander & Athena

Rating: NR

Leila Grey is in the crowd and hops the barricade, but she doesn’t fare too well. Kiera Hogan and Jade attack the ring and lay out Athena and Statlander out.

Stokely Hathaway approaches Lee Moriarty in the back and wonders what he could be doing without Matt Sydal? Sydal throws Stoke’s card away and says next week on Dynamite he’s got him a match vs. Dnate Martin.

The Gunn Club is here and Billy says there comes a time when Daddy Ass has to drop the hammer. Here’s The Acclaimed! Billy says he knows everyone wants to hear it one last time… “Scissor me, Daddy Ass!” Bowens superkicks Billy as they all brawl and the Acclaimed stand stall.

Match #4. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

Isiah Kassidy and Penta to start. Assisted head scissors by Private Party but Penta cartwheels out and tags Fenix. Fenix comes but gets his signals crossed and Lucha Bros super kick each other in the leg. Stereo dives by Private Party to the outside. Fenix is back inside though and hits a rolling thunder cutter for two. Quick tag to Penta and Lucha Bros deliver a stereo super kick. Quick tag to Quen and Private Party hit the Silly String out of nowhere! Two count. Private Party in control now with quick tags and an enhanced focus on Penta’s mask. Quen posts Penta and throws him into the security railing, right in front of Andrade. Back inside and another quick tag by Private Party. Running step up enziguri in the corner and Penta is in trouble. Chin lock city by Quen now as he tags Kassidy who comes in the ring with a senton. More quick tags by Private Party here but Penta reverses an Irish whip into a sling blade and gets the tag to Fenix! Double jump arm drag off the top and a Gory Bomb/leg drop combo (can you picture that?) to Private Party. Fenix now makes Kassidy pay with some chops in the corner and looks for the superplex. Pele kick by Fenix but Quen sneaks in and puts Fenix on his shoulders… Doomsday Crossbody! Two count. Quen back in with a Manhattan drop and an enziguri by Kassidy get a two. Fenix makes the tag to Penta but it looks like Fenix got his bell rung, Penta with a death valley driver to Kassidy into Quen in the corner! Made in Japan to Quen! One, two, no. Penta looking for the Fear Factor but Jose is on the apron with Penta’s mask. Alex Abrahantes takes Jose down as Rush is here and delivers an elbow to the back of Penta who falls into a Canadian Destroyer on Quen. Tag to Fenix…Black Fire Driver!

Winners: Lucha Bros

Rating: **3/4. This match started off pretty well, but completely broke down towards the end and it was tough to follow what was going on. It seems like Fenix might have been hurt on the Doomsday Crossbody spot as he made an abrupt tag and the match started to go downhill.

Final Thoughts: This was back to your regularly scheduled Rampage programming here. On paper, there were three really good matches, but they all seemed to be victims of circumstance. I say it every week but if you only have three matches and one interview, it will let the show breathe and give each match some more time. All for Gresham looking strong and spending more time on my television, though. The Lucha Bros getting a good win here in the main event is the right call, but I don’t know where they fit in the tag title picture, and the same can be said for KOTBT. Interesting to have two strong tag teams where both partners can make an impact in tag and singles. 7/10.