It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their one-hour weekly AEW on TNT television program, which emanates this week from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

On tap for tonight’s Grand Slam edition of the show is CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer, as well as Adam Cole & The Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express.

Also scheduled for the big event this evening is Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year, Lucha Bros, Santana & Ortiz vs. Private Party, along with The Butcher & The Blade and Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Grand Slam results from Friday, September 24, 2021.

AEW RAMPAGE: GRAND SLAM RESULTS (9/24/2021)

The special Grand Slam edition of Rampage kicks off with the trademark opening signature video and then we shoot inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. as the camera pans the massive venue and the commentators welcome us to this special two-hour event.

CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

From there, we head straight down to the ring as we’re kicking things off with a bang, as it’s time for our first featured bout of the evening.

Excalibur and the rest of the commentary team run down the stacked lineup for tonight’s show and then Powerhouse Hobbs’ theme hits and out he comes with Hook.

Highlights are shown of how this match came to be and then we return to hear the familiar sounds of “Cult of Personality” as CM Punk makes his way out for his first televised match in several years.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Straight out of the gate, Punk charges and goes to work on Hobbs, focusing his attack on one of the legs of the bigger, stronger foe. He stops after a nice Russian leg-sweep to Hobbs to flip off Hook at ringside.

Shortly after this, Hobbs takes over with a cross body. He goes to work on him with big shots on the ground and then stops to taunt the audience, mocking Punk’s “clobbering time” gesture. The commentators sing Hobbs’ praises as he dominates the action and the fans try and rally Punk back into the contest.

Punk reverses a suplex attempt from Hobbs into a quick roll-up, however Hobbs kicks out at two and then runs over “The Best in the World” like a truck. Taz and Ricky Starks talk on commentary about how Punk mentioned Starks by name when talking to the media about talent in AEW he would like to face. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Punk starting to fight back into competitive form. He lays out the big man and gets the crowd on its’ feet. He heads to the top-rope and points to the heavens above before flying off with a giant elbow smash for a near fall. Taz and Starks on commentary act like they weren’t nervous after Hobbs kicks out.

Hobbs fights back after kicking out, but Punk looks for the GTS. Hobbs ends up avoiding it, but Punk continues to keep the crowd alive with ferocious offense on the big man from Team Taz. Hobbs ends up cutting Punk’s offensive run short and hits a big stampede slam on him for a near fall.

The two exchange shots and then Punk starts getting the better of things. Hook gets involved from the floor but makes a mistake. This leads to Punk blasting Hobbs with his GTS finisher for pin fall victory. Great opening match here on this special Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage.

Winner: CM Punk

Special Look At Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill & Nyla Rose Rivalry

Before we get back down to the ring for our second match of the evening, we shoot to a vignette promoting the ongoing rivalry involving Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose. Each woman gets a turn to talk to the camera about their issues.

The Super Kliq vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express

Now we head back down to the ring where the familiar sounds of The Young Bucks’ theme hits and out comes Nick and Matt Jackson along with Don Callis and their stooges. They stop at the top of the ramp and wait for their partner for his AEW trios contest.

Adam Cole’s theme hits and out he comes. Cole, and both Jackson brothers are wearing The Super Kliq t-shirts to promote the name of their three-man squad. The trio heads to the ring as Don Callis settles into his spot at the commentary table.

We head to a pre-match commercial break as The Super Kliq wraps up their ring entrance. When we return from the break, we hear Callis bantering with Taz and Starks on commentary while Excalibur tries to focus on the action about to unfold in the ring.

The familiar sounds of Christian Cage’s theme hits and out comes the IMPACT Champion. He waits for his partners to join him and then the fun-loving theme music of Jurassic Express plays and out comes the duo of Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy as the fans sing along with their theme.

In the ring, it will be Cole and Cage kicking things off for their respective teams. The bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Cole immediately tags out before anything happens. Matt Jackson comes in as Cage smiles. Now they go at it and Cage dominates the action early on.

Nick Jackson tags in and Cage tags in Jungle Boy. The two babyfaces beat down both members of The Young Bucks and then Matt, who tagged in, goes to work on Jungle Boy. He beats him down and tags Nick in. Nick works on Jungle Boy’s arm and then tags Matt back in.

Both Bucks work on a double-team move but Jungle Boy reverses and hits a double arm-drag on both Bucks by himself. He then stares down Cole on the ring apron. The action spills out to the floor and The Good Brothers and other Elite cronies move out of the way just as Jackson blasts Jungle Boy coming in with a super kick.

We head to another mid-match commercial break as the action continues in the ring following even more high spots at ringside on the floor from almost everyone in the match. The crowd is eating this one up with a spoon, as you might imagine.

As we settle back in from the break we see the Bucks look for the meeting of the minds on Jungle Boy, but he avoids it. Moments later, he manages to make the much-needed tag to the big man of Jurassic Express.

Luchasaurus comes into the ring like a madman and he is a one-man wrecking machine, taking out The Super Kliq by himself with crowd-popping spots left-and-right. He goes for the pin but it is broken up. He tags Jungle Boy back in and they look for their tag-team finisher but Cole hits the ring to break it up before they can connect.

The Young Bucks look for their more bang for your buck but don’t get it. Christian hits a reverse DDT as he hits the ring. He goes for the Killswitch and hits it. Others start hitting their finishes as well. The crowd is going bonkers. Jungle Boy and Christian Cage hit back-to-back high spots off the top-rope and Jungle Boy goes for the pin, but this one isn’t done yet.

Cole and Luchasaurus both tag in and meet in the middle of the ring for a hockey fight style exchange of punches. The Young Bucks fight in opposite corners of the ring with Jungle Boy and Christian Cage. Cage gets knocked to the floor. The Young Bucks do as well. Jungle Boy goes for a running dive but dives over one Jackson and into a super kick from the other.

Cage follows up with a spear on the apron on the other Jackson before Cage is hit with a cheap shot low blow and thrown off the entrance ramp. They pick up Jungle Boy and launch him off the ramp as well.

We shoot back to the ring where Luchasaurus is recovered and alone with Adam Cole. He catches a Cole super kick but Cole fights free and hits him with another super kick and then a shining wizard for a near fall. Cole hits the Panama Sunrise off the top and then the Bucks follow-up with the BTE Trigger. Cole hits the boom and scores the pin fall victory. The Super Kliq win an absolutely awesome match.

Winners: The Super Kliq

The Men of the Year vs. The Inner Circle

After the commercial break, we return inside Arthur Ashe Stadium where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handles the formal ring introductions for our next match of the evening.

On that note, the theme hits to bring out The Men of the Year — Scorpio Sky and “All Ego” Ethan Page. The duo make their way down to the ring accompanied by American Top Team founder Dan Lambert.

They settle into the ring and their music fades down. Now the familiar sounds of Chris Jericho’s theme hits and out comes The Inner Circle duo of “Le Champion” himself and Jake Hager. The fans sing along with Jericho’s theme as the duo heads down to the ring.

Taz makes a joke about “some of the fans” knowing the words to Jericho’s theme, as clearly the entire building was singing along. Ricky Starks claims that song is about Chris Jericho turning on the fans.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this tag-team contest. Jericho and Sky kick things off for their respective teams. The fans chant Jericho’s name before anything happens. Sky hits a nice arm-drag to take Jericho down and then gloats like he just won the world title.

Jericho runs across the ring and chops the hell out of Sky. He beats Sky down and hits a nice suplex, stopping afterwards to flip off Ethan Page on the ring apron. Hager tags in, as does Page. Hager beats Page down in the corner and then Jericho gets in a cheap shot behind referee Aubrey Edwards’ back.

Hager hits a side belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. He tags in Jericho afterwards and holds Page while “Le Champion” drills him with a wide open free shot. Jericho continues to go to work on Page but then we see Page blast Jericho with a tae kwon do kick that decks “The Demo God.” He fires away with follow-up ground-and-pound on the leader of The Inner Circle.

Page stops his beatdown of Jericho to taunt the fans that are booing him like crazy inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. We see Dan Lambert slap Jericho in the face from the ringside area as the fans boo even louder. On that note, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Page hitting a flying shot to the face of Hager on the floor at ringside, as The Men of the Year are still comfortably in control of this contest. Page tags in Sky, who picks up where Page left off, taking it to Hager. Hager starts to fight back but Sky hits a chop-block to take his knee out and then tags Page back into the ring.

Jericho and Sky tag in and “Le Champion” takes over, shifting the offensive momentum into the favor of The Inner Circle team. He stops his onslaught on Sky to hit a leaping dropkick from the ring to the floor on Page. He hits a lionsault back in the ring on Sky for a near fall and then tags Hager back in. Hager launches Sky across the ring and then hits a Hager Bomb for a near fall.

All hell breaks loose with all four guys hitting the ring at once and when the smoke clears and the dust settles, we see Dan Lambert get involved and it leads to The Men of the Year picking up the victory.

Winners: The Men Of The Year

After The Match: American Top Team MMA Legends Dominate Inner Circle

Once the match wraps up, we see the brawl continue in the ring and just as Jericho and Hager get Sky and Page out of the picture and have Dan Lambert of ATT in position for a beating, we see a ton of UFC and MMA legends come through the crowd. Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, Paige Van Zant and Jorge Masvidal are among them.

Sky and Page call in the MMA legends to hit the ring. JDS and Arlovski go to work on The Inner Circle duo. Now more of the MMA guys hit the ring and the beatdown continues. Jorge Masvidal is backed into the corner of the ring with a smug grin on his face.

Paige Van Zant unloads on Jericho with body shots while The Men of the Year hold him and then Masvidal runs out of the corner and hits his Ben Askren flying knee to “Le Champion” to knock him out. He pounds the mat afterwards like in the Askren fight and everything. The crowd popped huge for that. Masivdal comes off as a star for sure.

Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Lucha Bros, Santana & Ortiz

We head back down to the ring where The Hardy Family Office members Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade make their way down to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will be a big eight-man bout.

With the four heels in the ring, their music dies down. The familiar sounds of Santana & Ortiz’s theme hits and Justin Roberts introduces them as from New York and they get a huge pop from the fans in Queens.

Finally, the AEW Tag-Team Champions’ theme hits and out comes The Lucha Bros — Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo. The four head to the ring and then the music for the champs dies down.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this featured contest. We see all four brawl straight from the word go. Things build to a spot where The Lucha Bros and Santana & Ortiz all hit crazy top-rope splashes onto their opposition on the floor.

After the heels beat down the babyfaces we see Matt Hardy appear with a pair of scissors. He threatens to cut some hair but then Orange Cassidy makes his way out. TH2 tries to cut him off on the entrance ramp, however “The Freshly Squeezed” one hits a running Orange Punch to knock him out. Hardy looks on enraged as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break we see Fenix tag out and in comes Santana, as well as Ortiz, and the Proud ‘N’ Powerful duo hit a series of high spots that pops the crowd left-and-right. Private Party duo Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy hit some high spots as well. Kassidy hits a nice stunner off the top. Penta hits the ring and blasts him with a big kick and then launches him in the air and brings him down the hard way into a back-breaker.

The Butcher enters the mix but Penta handles him well. Blade enters the ring and dukes it out with Penta. Both guys end up down at the same time and the crowd rallies behind them. Quen goes for a shooting star press off the top but lands on his feet and gets caught with a slingblade by one-half of The Lucha Bros. The street sweeper from Santana & Ortiz end up securing the victory for the babyface foursome. Absolutely unbelievable match.

Winners: The Lucha Bros, Santana & Ortiz

Matt Hardy Issues Hair vs. Hair Challenge To Orange Cassidy …For Jack Evans

We shoot to Tony Schiavone, who is standing by with Matt Hardy and Jack Evans backstage. Hardy talks about being completely fed up with Orange Cassidy. He goes on to challenge him to a hair versus hair match, however one that sees him take on Jack Evans, not himself. Evans is upset but Hardy demands him do it and win. We head to a commercial break after this.

Sammy Guevara & Fuego Del Sol Get Brutally Beaten Down By Miro

We return from the break and Sammy Guevara’s theme hits. He comes out with Fuego Del Sol as the crowd gives them a nice reaction. He flips through the cue-card signs like he always does, but then the commentators start freaking out.

After a moment we discover that the commentators are freaking out because Miro has appeared behind them. Guevara turns and Miro begins a beatdown of The Inner Circle member and his masked best friend.

He launches Fuego Del Sol off the entrance area and through a table way down below after taking Guevara out of the picture. As Guevara crawls to the edge of the entrance ramp where his friend was just massacred, Miro leans over and locks him in his camel clutch submission finisher, yanking back for all he is worth as the fans boo and Taz and Ricky Starks eat it up on commentary.

Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

Now we head down to the ring for our next match of the evening. As Anna Jay makes her way down to the ring we see highlights to set the stage, explaining how this match came to be for tonight’s Grand Slam special edition of Rampage.

She settles in the ring and the theme for Penelope Ford hits. She makes her way out but is attacked before she heads down the ramp by Jay. The brawl makes it into the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Anna Jay dumps Ford out on the floor and rams her into the apron. She brings her back into the ring and clotheslines her in the corner. She hits a running back-elbow that decks her. She hits a dangerous Jay kick and then looks for the Queenslayer.

Ford tries fighting out but fades. She lets it go and The Bunny makes her way out and heads down the ramp to provide the distraction for Ford. Ford attacks Jay from behind and lays her on the top-rope. She backs herself in the corner and runs, blasting her with a big boot to the grill.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break.