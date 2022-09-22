The September 23 Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC, after the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Excalibur and Jim Ross is on commentary

* It’s announced that the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royale will challenge new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on the October 18 Tuesday Dynamite

* Sting and Darby Allin defeated Buddy Matthews and Brody King in a No DQ match. Sting and Allin attacked The House of Black during their entrance. This was a brawl all the way through, with weapons and lots of outside of the ring action. Sting went through a table off the top rope at one point. Sting was later handcuffed to a chair in the ring so Allin could be double teamed. Allin hit a Coffin Drop from the entrance setup, taking out Matthews. Allin then took King through tables off the stage for a huge pop. Matthews later grabbed Sting’s bat and went to hit him in the ring, while still cuffed to the chair, but the music hit and The Great Muta made the save with mist to Buddy’s face. Muta acted like he was going to attack Sting but this was just a ruse. This caused Julia Hart to go through a table. Sting pinned Matthews and then Muta celebrated with him after. Muta and Sting got one of the biggest pops of the night, including the earlier Dynamite taping

* Action Bronson and FTW Champion Hook defeated Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Bronson performed Hook’s theme song for their entrance. The rapper didn’t look bad at all in the ring, and hit a nice splash in the corner at one point. Hook got the hot tag and they applied double REDRUM submissions to defeat both opponents at the same time. Hook and Bronson were both over big time and Hook may have even showed a little bit of emotion

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retained over Diamante in another fairly short match. Cargill had “The Baddies” with her while rapper Trina accompanied Diamante to the ring, but after the match Trina smacked Diamante in the face, then celebrated with Cargill. Jade dominated the match but there were several sloppy sequences. There may have been an injury but it was probably just sloppy work

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defeated Tony Nese and Josh Woods. This was a rout with the champions destroying Nese and Woods in quick fashion, then Joe pinning Nese after a Musclebuster. After the match, Joe was double teamed until Wardlow came in to clean house. Mark Sterling attacked Wardlow but Wardlow rocked him and delivered a Powerbomb Symphony, which was assisted by Joe

* There was a backstage segment with The Jericho Appreciation Society, who will show appreciation next week

* Jungle Boy defeated AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix. This was a very long match and it seemed to drag at points, probably because it went past 11:30pm on a long night, but it had more great action than not, possibly a classic. Christian Cage came out after the match, with his arm in a sling, and he distracted Jungle Boy from the ramp. Luchasaurus then attacked Jungle Boy from behind and they fought but Luchasaurus got the best of Jungle Boy. Christian continued to run Jungle Boy down on the mic while Luchasaurus destroyed him and left him laying with a powerbomb. Cage said the fans and Jungle Boy are nothing but bitches

* Eddie Kingston defeated Sammy Guevara but the decision was reversed so Guevara defeated Kingston. Guevara came out to a new anime-themed entrance video, which shows him wrestling other AEW stars. Sammy took the mic and said from the bottom of his heart, he apologizes… for Kingston being a fat piece of shit. The crowd erupted at this. Following an aggressive match between the two, Kingston ended up making Guevara tap out for the win. However, Kingston would not stop choking Guevara after the bell, so the referee overturned the result, and Guevara was named the winner. Kingston snapped and attacked security after the match. Jerry Lynn and other officials. Kingston had bullied the referee some during the match

* Paul Wight is out to do guest commentary for the next match

* “Hangman” Adam Page won the Golden Ticket Battle Royale to become the new #1 contender to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a title shot on the October 18 Tuesday Night Dynamite. Participants included Adam Page, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Ari Daivari, Brian Cage, Penta El Zero M, W. Morrissey, Cole Karter, Lance Archer, Jay Lethal, Dante Martin, Danhausen, Lee Moriarty, Rush, The Butcher, The Blade, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, 10, Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Jake Hager, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Matt Hardy. The match came down to Rush and Hangman, and Page got the win

* Mark Henry interviewed the main event combatants

* Ricky Starks defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match. Hobbs dominated most of the match but Starks came back and got the win with the Spear and his Roshambo finisher. Lots of fans left before the main event began but even more left as Hobbs and Starks were making their entrances. We estimated that maybe half of the crowd were gone by the end of the Golden Ticket Battle Royale. The match didn’t start until after 12:20 and the match went well past 12:30, too late for a 4 hour show and this was the sentiment going around

