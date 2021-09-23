Friday’s special Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage was taped last night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City after Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:

* CM Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs via pinfall. Punk wore trunks for the match and won with the GTS

* Adam Cole and The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express and Impact World Champion Christian Cage. The finish saw Luchasaurus take the BTE Trigger, the Panama Sunrise and the Last Shot

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. After the match, the American Top Team fighters attacked Hager and Jericho. Tony Khan came out and was also roughed up by the group

* AEW TNT Champion Miro attacked Fuego Del Sol and Sammy Guevara during a Cue Card segment. Fuego was tossed off the stage and Guevara was put in the Game Over

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros, Santana and Ortiz defeated Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade

* Penelope Ford defeated Anna Jay with an assist by The Bunny. Tay Conti made the save after the match. Ford and Bunny fought back with Hardy Family Office standing guard. Orange Cassidy, The Dark Order and Kris Statlander all came out to assist. The heels were chased away as The Dark Order stood tall until Evil Uno and Stu Grayson walked out on them. Uno teased going down the heel tunnel but went down the face tunnel with Grayson instead. Colt Cabana watched from the stage upset as a group hug happened in the ring

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a Lights Out match. They used several weapons. Moxley was handcuffed and beat with weapons while Kingston was put through a table. Homicide came out to a big pop and helped Kingston and Moxley. Kingston ended up putting a trash can over Archer and beating him with a kendo stick around a few dozen times, then got the pin. After the match, Kingston cut a promo for the crowd and gave thanks to his mother who was in attendance. He declared that NYC is now AEW’s city

