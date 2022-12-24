Merry Christmas everyone as we’re on the eve of Christmas Eve and a wild battle royal that I’m still confused about is on tap. Let’s get to the graps:

$300,00 Three Kings Christmas Casino Battle Royal

Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen

Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Jay Lethal & Billy Gunn

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash

Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Chris Jericho are on the call tonight from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas!

Match #1. $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Battle Royal

Okay so, all three members of the team have to be thrown out to be eliminated. Best Friends, LFI, Butcher & Blade & Sabian are starting. Soul Food by Taylor to Vance. Vance spinebustered Taylor and throws him out. Blackpool Combat Club are the next entrants. Moxley pounds on Butcher in the corner. So BCC just came out, and that was it… with no warning. Help me out, here. Rush pounds on Cassidy. Dark Order are out next. Vance stands tall in the face of the Dark Order and receives a beat down for his troubles. Cassidy comes off the top rope with a cross body but gets caught by Claudio and Evil Uno and stomped by LFI. Sabian and Cassidy eliminate each other. Spanish Announce Project are next and boy… they’ve got QUITE the beef with the S.A.T., if you haven’t been following on social media. Trent eliminates Angelico. Silver tries to fight both Dralistico and Rush and dumps Dralistico over the top. Rolling elbow by Rush to Silver sends him over the top and Silver is gone. Evil Uno takes an Ace Crusher from Moxley and he’s gone. Mark Sterling walks the Varsity Athletes to the ring, with their tag partner Ariya Daivari. Yuta eliminates Alex Reynolds. Bulls Horns by Rush to Yuta and Yuta is gone. Preston Vance sends Serpentico out. Castagnoli tosses Luther out. Big boot to Daivari by Castagnoli and Daivari is gone. AR Fox & Top Flight are the last and final entrants. Big boot to Vance by Moxley in the corner and Vance is gone. Woods tries to eliminate Fox but Fox holds on and comes back in with a springboard but eats a knee from Woods. Woods is thrown out by Dante Martin. Nese looks for the double jump moonsault but Darius Martin launches him out of the ring in mid-air and he’s gone! Trent piledrives The Butcher on the apron and that’ll do it for Big Butch. Rush and Castagnoli stand face-to-face and begin teeing off on each other. Rush tries to eliminate Claudio but Claudio drags him over the top to the apron. The battle continues here as Rush lays in some heavy chops. Claudio eats the chops and responds with a thousand elbows and a European uppercut that sends Rush to the floor. AR Fox gets dumped by Moxley and its down to Top Flight vs. Claudio and Moxley. A hockey fight erupts in the center of the ring and Hangman Page is here out of nowhere! Security hits the ring but the distraction allows Dante to dropkick Moxley over the top and to the floor, eliminating him! Moxley goes up top and dives off on to Page and security as Claudio takes on Top Flight by himself. Claudio hits a pair of European uppercuts and has both members on his shoulders! Darius and Dante land on the apron but Darius hits the bottom rope assisted flatliner back inside the ring. Top Flight now trying to eliminate Claudio but Claudio is holding on. Rolling elbow by Dante and a tornado DDT by Darius! Double clothesline by Top Flight but Claudio lands on the apron and holds on. Dante looks for the hurricanrana but Claudio holds on, but Darius lands a superkick to Claudio! Darius pushes Claudio towards the ropes and Dante completes the hurricanrana as Claudio hits the floor.

Winners: AR Fox & Top Flight

Rating: **1/2. The first 15 minutes were nearly a disaster here, to be honest. It was a forearm fest in the worst way, and the rules of the match were not very clear. That said, once some of the teams started getting eliminated and the ring was clearing, it became pretty fun. Top Flight are perfect for this style of match, and their teamwork made sense. Looks like we’ll be getting Rush vs. Claudio for the Ring of Honor title in the future, and that will rule, too.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz are making their way to the ring. Kingston says the House of Black have been sent a contract, but they haven’t signed. Kingston wants to fight. Monkey wants to fight. Let’s do this.

Malakai Black appears on screen and says all in due time. Black tells a riddle on screen that confuses everyone, leading Kingston to question the allegiance of his brother Ortiz. For reference, House of Black cleared the ring a few weeks ago but spared Ortiz.

Match #2. Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen

Body slam by Jade before we head into picture-in-picture. Awkward looking biel by Jade as we head to a full commercial. Back from break with Jade hitting a pump kick and that’ll do it.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Rating: NR. Just awful, not the match itself, but the fact we get a body slam, a three-minute commercial break, and then the finish.

There’s a one second clip of Powerhouse Hobbs beating up some dude.

Match #3. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens

Bowens and Lethal stat by slugging it out in the center of the ring. Single leg by Lethal and an early figure four attempt but Bowens counters with a roll up for two. Kicking combination by Bowens and a fameasser get a quick one count. Tag to Gunn, allowing Lethal to tag Jarrett. Jeff Jarrett and Billy Gunn in the main event of an AEW TVshow in 2022. Thumb to the eye by Jarrett and a Fargo strut, but Gunn clotheslines him. Jackhammer by Gunn gets a one count. Lethal tags himself in but gets caught coming off the top rope with a right hand. Big boot by Gunn and a body slam by Bowens. SCISSOR ME ELBOW DROP by Bowens and Gunn. Bowens gets thrown to the outside and walks into a clothesline from Jarrett. Jarrett makes the blind tag and follows up with a side Russian leg sweep for two. Jarrett tells Gunn to “suck it” and it’s currently 1998. Lethal in now with a swinging neck breaker for two. Snap suplex by Lethal and another two count. Bowens counter a vertical suplex into a roll up but Lethal comes back with the Lethal Combination for two. Jarrett in now and Bowens returns the favor with a thrust kick to the face and a hot tag to Daddy Ass. Gunn clears the ring with clotheslines and dumps Jarrett over the top. Singh hits the ring but Gunn dumps him over the top. Lethal looks for the Lethal Injection but Gunn counters with the Cobra Clutch Slam. Sonjay low blows Billy behind Aubrey Edwards back and that allows Lethal to hit the Lethal Injection for the three count.

Winners: Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

Rating: **. This was fine.

Final Thoughts: This was, and I’m going to put it mildly, a bad episode of Rampage. Coming off of two solid episodes, one would think AEW had found the winning formula for a sixty minute show… but that’s not the case. The Casino Trios etc. was 3/4 bad, Jade Cargill’s match was 45 seconds of wrestling, and the main event of the show meant nothing. I’ll say it before and I’ll say it again, if it seems like AEW doesn’t care about Rampage, why should the fans? 4.5/10.