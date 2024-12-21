The AEW holiday festivities continue with a special episode of Rampage!

AEW Rampage: “Holiday Bash”

From the Sports & Entertainment Arena in Washington, DC! Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Matt Menard are on the call. Forgive me for the late posting, I am coming right from the Ring of Honor Final Battle 2024 Results to here.

The Don Callis Family are in the ring and they’re the 1%ers in this wrestling business. The Murder Machines are the greatest tag team in the world, Kyle Fletcher shows every day why he’s the 1%… hell, he beat Will Ospreay and Okada. And now, we’re going to beat Danny Garcia and win the Continental Classic. There’s an agenda that the people in AEW do not want to see The Don Callis Family succeed, but Fletcher will still win the CC. Fletcher couldn’t care less about Garcia’s feelings and he will be the future of this whole business. When you’re the 1%, you’re not like everyone else, including Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs, who are a bunch of scab workers. You’ll see why they call Takeshita the alpha, and you’re not in the same business as the alpha.

Match #1. Mark Davis & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Don Callis Family

Takeshita and Hobbs start by elbowing each other in the face a lot. Takeshita quickly escapes a spinebuster and rolls to the outside. Don Callis has joined the desk, by the way. Brian Cage gets the tag and it’s a meat fest, baby. Huge body block by Hobbs and a tag to Davis. Double shoulder block to Cage and some hard chops in the corner by Davis. Body slam to Cage and a diving elbow drop for a one count. Takeshita saves Cage from a double clothesline and Davis gets dumped to the floor. Running knee and a Russian leg sweep combo for two. Davis in trouble here throughout the commercial Davis cartwheels out of an Irish whip and back suplexes Cage. Hobs is looking for the tag and gets it! Runing clotheslines to everyone and an avalanche in the corner for both guys. Clothesline and a running powerslam to Cage. One for Takeshita! Takeshita counters with a rolling elbow but Hobbs comes back with a huge spinebuster. Cage shoves Davis on to the pin for the break up. Hobbs misses a charge and Takeshita is there with a Helluva Kick. Tag to Cage and an enziguiri in the corner and a big German suplex. Pump handle driver by Cage and Hobbs landed AWKWARDLY on the neck, but thankfully he’s not hurt. Two count. All four guys in the ring and it’s another meat fest, baby. Snap powerslam to Cage. German suplex by Davis to Takeshita. F5 by Cage to Davis. Clotheslines by Davis and a Broski Boot in the corner. Takeshita is up and he’s not happy. Big elbow to Davis and a Powerdrive knee to Davis! Raging Fire by Takeshita and this one is over.

Winners: Don Callis Family

Rating: ***1/4. This was only a teaser…and it was damn good. Any combination of these guys is a lot of fun, and it’s just meat everywhere.

Willow is with Renee in the back. Willow is excited for the Tokyo Dome and here’s Kris Statlander. Statlander doesn’t have a lot to say but… good luck in the dome.

Match #2. Lio Rush & Action Andretti vs. Goldy & Miles Hawkins

Rush takes Goldy off the apron. Handspring kick takes out Hawkins and a suicide dive to Goldy. Superkick. Bottom rope assisted stunner by Rush into an inverted fireman’s carry by Andretti, spun out, into a neckbreaker.

Winners: Lio Rush & Action Andreti

Rating: NR. This was the most insane pace for an enhancement match I’ve ever seen.

Private Party’s music hits, but Rush and Andretti attack them before Top Flight are here for a stare down.

Renee appreciates all the facets of Harley Cameron. Penelope Ford is here, and she has a lot of the same… facets. Ford wants to watch Cameron’s back. WHAT’S ON MY BACK? FEEL THE WRATH OF HARLEY CAMERON. This is my favorite.

Match #3. Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

Wheelbarrow suplex to start and a low crossbody. Bunch of clotheslines in the corner and a big body slam. Willow sets up Harley in the tree of woe, but Harley kicks her way out. Axe kick to the back of Willow over the middle turnbuckle and a version of a triangle choke from the apron. Outside the ring, Harley sends Willow into the led board and the ring apron. Willow responds in kind and both women get back in the ring. Shoulder blocks by Harley in the corner and a back elbow as we go to a full commercial. Back from break and Harley hits a Shinging Wizard for two. Harley grabs a waist lock and tries for a German, but Willow counters with a fireman’s carry into an electric chair, but Harley rolls through for two. Death Valley Driver now by Willow only gets two. Babe with the Powerbomb finishes this one.

Winner: Willow Nighingale

Rating: *3/4. A little rough in spots but what we got was entertaining… we just didn’t get a lot of it with commercials and the like.

Penelope Ford hits the ring and attacks Willow after the bell, as Harley joins in. Kris Statlander is here to make the save, as Willow doesn’t really know what to make of it. Statlander said she’s not here for anything and bails to the back.

A video package of Thunder Rosa is shown, ahead of her AEW Women’s World Championship match with Mariah May in two weeks.

Match #4. AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Brody King (3) vs. Komander (0)

Brody muscles Komander to the top rope and leaves him there. Dropkicks by Komander early but Brody turns him inside out with a lariat and we reset. Komander chops Brody but Brody drops him with a single chop of his own. Brody just bullies Komander around the ring now. Komander grabs a hand and walks the ropes, but Brody clubs him and chops him off the top rope to the floor. Brody beats on Komander around the ringside area, dumping him into the front row and then suplexing him back over. Komander tries to fight back but Brody just clubs him. Brody begs Komander to fight back and he does, momentarily. Komander back with a crucifix bomb that sends Brody to the outside! Double jump plancha but Brody catches him and deposits him into the barricade. Brody places Komander on a chair, and then proceeds to try and run through it, but Komander moves and Brody eats guardrail. Senton off the top by Komander to the floor takes out Brody on his feet! Back in the ring, Komander goes up top but Brody clubs him. Electric chair by Brody and now he climbs up to the middle rope! Komander adjusts with a sunset flip powerbomb off the top! 450 splash by Komander! One, two, no! Komander walks into a right hand but Brody misses a charge and eats steel post. Komander dropkicks the shoulder of King, who falls to the outside. Komander with a springboard double jump moonsault to the floor! Komander goes up top again, and catches Brody with the rope walk Shooting Star Press as Brody gets back in the ring. Komander can’t turn Brody over for the pin though, so he handsprings off the ropes right into the Ganso Bomb. Finito.

Winner: Brody King (3)

Rating: **3/4. This was all business once we came back from the last commercial break, but the first two thirds weren’t really anything. Komander has been so consistent this whole tournament and was a great replacement for Juice.

Final Thoughts: Well, this was an episode of Rampage. Entertaining opener as all four guys beat the heck out of each other, but after that, there wasn’t much to write home about tonight. The main event was fine, but it was a lot of waiting around until after the last commercial break and then business picked up. 6.75/10.