Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia has been announced for next Friday’s AEW Rampage episode from the NOW Arena near Chicago, which will be the All Out go-home show, just hours before Allin faces CM Punk at the All Out pay-per-view.

As noted earlier, AEW releases a video package to preview the Punk vs. Allin match at All Out. You can see that video below.

This video is actually part one of a two-part vignette that will carry over to the Countdown To All Out special. The second part will air during Countdown To All Out, which will premiere at `11pm ET next Friday night after Rampage on TNT.

A collision of epic proportions is coming up at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5 on PPV. The Best in the World @CMPunk makes his #AEW in-ring debut against @DarbyAllin (w/ @Sting). Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/WYPMISftk2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

