During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some updates on the future of AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts. As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, these shows are not included in AEW’s new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. It is said that AEW Rampage could only remain on the air for a matter of weeks.

Meltzer said, “As far as will there be Battle of the Belts, will there be Rampage? That is not in this deal. They are open to shop this stuff around. Rampage may not be going much longer. Not sure, the date could be just a couple more weeks or it could be at the end of the year.”

As we’ve been reporting, a show by the name of Shockwave has been pitched to other networks. There is no word on where this show will wind up at this time.

“There are, at least, two sets of talks out there for other stuff but I don’t know that any of them are imminent,” Meltzer continued.

AEW’s recently announced deal with Fox Sports Mexico began with last night’s WrestleDream pay-per-view event. WWE programming that is currently airing on the network will be moving to Netflix in January.

Meltzer added, “Tony is very much into international growth. That is the 2025 goal is to grow internationally, get TV (deals in) more international places. The Fox Sports Mexico deal is an example of the battle plan. This is a station that WWE is on. The deal is with Fox Sports Mexico, they want to produce – like, this two out of three falls match with Hologram and Mortos – they want to produce matches like this on a regular basis because of the Fox Sports Mexico audience.”