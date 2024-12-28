One day away from World’s End and we’ve got a big Rampage on tap from New York City!

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage: “New Year’s Smash”

From the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York!

Match #1. Chris Jericho w/ Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Anthony Bowens w/ Max Caster

Joining this one in progress. Bowens on the outside of the ring trying to climb up top, but Jericho meets him there. Bowens punches him off and he tumbles to the apron and then the floor. Bowens comes off the top with a diving… elbow? And he, in essence, splits Jericho and Big Bill and lands pretty hard on the floor. Bryan Keith provides a distraction and allows Caster to hits the ring and it’s Scissor Me, Timbers behind the referee’s back. Two count. Code Breaker by Jericho out of nowhere! Two count. Jericho thinks about the Judas Effect but Bowens comes back with strike combo that ends with a superkick. Two count. Keith hits the ring again as Big Bill provides a distraction, but Caster is here to wrestle the ROH World Title away from him, inadvertently hitting Bowens in the face! Jericho covers for the win.

Winner: Chris Jericho

Rating: **1/4. I only caught the last 2/3 of the match on TV, again, I was there live, but it was a completely harmless, paint by numbers, Chris Jericho match. The inevitable break up of The Acclaimed should happen… soon.

Private Party take the streets of NYC and party in the subway.

Match #2. Private Party vs. Alec Price & Leo Sparrow

Stunner over the apron to Sparrow and Hardy Boys corner moves to Price. Tope to Sparrow. Gun & Juice to price. Finito.

Winners: Private Party

Rating: NR

Lio Rush and Action Andretti hit the ring and we have a brawl on the ramp! Top Flight is here too and we’ve got a three team, six-man brawl.

Match #3. Thunder Rosa vs. Leila Grey

Pair of arm drags and a sliding lariat by Thunder. Grey counters a body slam with a roll up for two. Low kick to the knee by Grey and a shotgun dropkick. Thunder comes off the ropes with a dropkick herself as we go to commercial. The fight spills to the outside and Grey bounces Thunder’s head off the steel steps. Back from break and a high kick by Thunder and a running clothesline in the corner. Outside-in knees to the face by Thunder. Grey is sitting against the bottom rope and Thunder flies in with a huge dropkick. Two count. Back body drop by Thunder and a double stomp to the back. “YOU CAN’T KILL ME” Thunder proclaims as she forces Grey to submit with the Cobra Clutch.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Rating: *3/4. Grey got in just enough offense to make it competitive, but this was all Thunder Rosa.

Match #4. Nick Wayne vs. Hook w/ Christian, Mama Wayne, & Kip Sabian

Hook is wearing the cast on his hand and Wayne goes for it early. Wayne bounces it off the steel steps a few times and behind the referee’s back, Christian, Mama Wayne, & Kip Sabian use the briefcase to crush Hook’s wrist! The referee hears the commotion and ejects everyone. Wayne is in control throughout the whole commercial but Hook firs back with a clothesline, a T-Bone suplex, and a deadlift Fisherman’s suplex. Two count. Hook misses a charge in the corner and eats the turnbuckle. Both guys fight to the apron and Wayne tries Wayne’s World, but Hook holds on and German suplexes him HARD on the apron! Both guys are down and Wayne quickly goes back to the injured wrist of Hook. Frog splash by Wayne! Two count. T-Bone suplex by Wayne but Hook pops up! Lariat by Hook! Sabian and Christian make their way back down the apron, but Katsuyori Shibata shows up with a 2×4. Wayne comes off the top rope looking for Wayne’s World, but Hook catches him in the RedRum! Wayne goes out!

Winner: Hook

Rating: ***. Nice main event here from two of the younger stars on the roster and two guys I expect will be around AEW for quite a while.

Marina Shafir has commandeered a camera in the back as Moxley and The Death Riders have Darby Allin in a stairwell. They wrap a chair around the head of Darby and stomp it! Moxley then kicks Darby’s nearly lifeless body down the stairs.

Moxley is in the ring with Marina Shafir. Moxley has had to make some tough decisions and some difficult choices. There are a lot of people in AEW who don’t like Moxley, and if you have a problem with him, hit the ring now. Komander is here but he gets leveled by Claudio. Top Flight is also here but Pac and Yuta take care of them.

Orange Cassidy is here!

Willow Nightingale is here!

Hangman Page is here!

Jay White is here!

Willow fights Marina off as the rest of the guys do battle in the ring. The locker room quickly empties and it sems like anyone that’s been on any show the last two days is in the ring! Except Christian… who’s in the balcony, contract in hand, watching over the chaos.

Pac and Yuta head to the back where Pac find a pipe and destroys parts of the set as the lights go out. Marina has a hold of the camera and drags it to the production truck, where Moxley puts an end to Rampage… for the foreseeable future.

Final Thoughts: Well, that’s the end of an era for Rampage… for now. AEW’s second show had a good run, but we’ll see what the future holds. The wrestling was average, but the sendoff was a nice touch. On to World’s End!