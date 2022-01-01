It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s edition of Rampage on TNT, a special “New Year’s Smash” themed-show taped on Wednesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for what is the final AEW show of 2021 this evening is a TNT Championship main event with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes making his first title defense against The Men of the Year member “All Ego” Ethan Page.

Also scheduled for the show tonight is Darby Allin vs. Anthony Bowens in singles action, a women’s tag-team street fight pitting Tay Conti & Anna Jay against the duo of Penelope Ford & The Bunny, as well as a Technique by Taz segment looking at Hook’s “Redrum” finishing move.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash results from Friday, December 31, 2021.

AEW RAMPAGE: NEW YEAR’S SMASH RESULTS (12/31/2021)

The final AEW show of 2021 kicks off on TNT with the usual cold open video intro that kicks off Rampage each and every Friday night. From there, we shoot inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. for the special “New Year’s Smash” edition of the weekly one-hour Friday night AEW on TNT program.

Darby Allin vs. Anthony Bowens

Excalibur welcomes us to the show and introduces Taz and Ricky Starks before sending things down to the ring for our opening match of the evening here on AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Darby Allin’s theme song hits and out comes one of the pillars of AEW accompanied by “The Icon” Sting. The two make their way down to the ring as the fans give them a big reaction coming out. They settle inside the ring and the theme fades down.

From there, the theme hits to bring out The Acclaimed. On that note, out comes Anthony Bowens for his one-on-one showdown with Allin as his tag partner, Max Caster, does his usual freestyle diss rap gimmick trashing Sting and Darby Allin as the duo makes their way to the ring.

When Bowens takes the mic to do his “ladies and gentlemen … The Acclaimed has arrived!” routine, Allin takes his shirt off and throws it right in his face, which is caught on camera. The two back into opposing corners of the ring and wait for this one to get underway.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our opening contest. Allin and Bowens circle each other as the crowd makes some noise and Excalibur quickly plugs the transition from TNT to TBS for AEW Dynamite starting next Wednesday night. Allin and Bowens start getting after it and we see Allin get the better of the exchanges.

Eventually Allin grounds the larger Bowens and goes for the cover, however The Acclaimed member kicks out and then rolls under the bottom rope and out to the floor, where he regroups and talks to Caster for a moment or two before re-entering the ring. Once he does re-enter the ring, a loud “Darby Allin! Darby Allin!” chant breaks out.

Bowens disregards the fan-chants and goes to work on Allin, getting in his first offense of the bout thus far. He backs Allin into a corner and chops the hell out of him before mixing in some punches, backing him into another corner of the ring where he delivers some kicks to the bread-basket of the face-painted fan-favorite.

Allin ends up firing back with some shots and landing a big dropkick that leads to Bowens again rolling to the floor to regroup. As this is going on, Caster hops on the ring apron behind Allin and yells at him in an attempt to get his attention. Allin doesn’t take the bait, instead lifting his hand to flip off Caster without even turning around to look in his direction.

We see Bowens re-enter the ring as Caster finally does cause the intended interference, which serves its’ purpose, as it leads to Allin getting distracted enough that Bowens blasts him from behind. He then launches Allin into the steel ring post with authority. Allin bounces off the steel post and then crashes and burns on the floor at ringside.

After that, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues with Bowens now settling comfortably into the offensive lead. When we return from the break, we see Bowens is still in control of the action, however Allin is in the middle of a fired-up comeback attempt.

Bowens ends up cutting him off at first, but instead of returning into the offensive lead, Allin ends up taking over and delivering his first offense since the early portion of the match. Bowens cuts Allin’s offensive run short, blasting him with a big shot and then both guys remain on the mat recovering. Bowens is first to get back to his feet. He goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at the count of two.

From there, we see Bowens blast Allin with a couple of chops and then sits him on the top-rope. He climbs up after him, however Allin cuts him off and drills him with some punches. Bowens crashes down to the mat below. Allin then quickly gets to his feet on the top-rope, turns around and sets up for the Coffin Drop. Bowens recovers before he can leap off the top, and ends up snatching him up and bringing him off the top-rope the hard way.

Allin takes a big bump off the top and then Bowens keeps busy, going right to work on Allin. Allin fires up shortly thereafter, and gets Bowens’ hand on the ropes as he climbs up and stomps on it. The referee lectures Allin and warns him to stop, and he eventually does. Bowens crashes down to the floor at ringside. Caster gets too close to the action for comfort at ringside, leading to Sting getting physically involved. He takes Caster out and leaves him laying.

Bowens heads out after Allin on the floor and once out there, Sting asks him, “Where’s your boy at?” Bowens asks if Sting is going to hit him and then heads back into the ring with Allin. Allin hits his Code Red semi-finisher on him for a near fall and then sends him to the floor. He builds up a head of steam and connects with a suicide dive onto him before bringing him back in the ring, hitting his Coffin Drop off the top-rope and scoring the pin fall victory. Good opening match on this week’s show.

Winner: Darby Allin

After The Match: Andrade El Idolo Distracts Sting & Darby Allin, The Acclaimed Attacks

Once the match wraps up, we see Sting join Allin in the ring to celebrate the victory. Instead, the familiar sounds of Andrade El Idolo’s theme hits and out he comes to the top of the entrance way.

Sting and Allin notice this and while looking in his direction, they are ambushed and attacked from behind by both members of The Acclaimed. The duo lays out both guys and then Caster wraps a steel chain around his fist and drills Allin while Bowens holds him.

The fans boo as The Acclaimed leaves Sting and Allin laid out in the ring. Excalibur talks us into another commercial break and promotes the women’s Street Fight coming up next.