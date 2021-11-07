The final ratings for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT will be released on Monday, but the overnight ratings have been come out in advance.

Rampage scored 556,000 viewers and did 267,000 fans in the 18-49 demo. Typically, overnight ratings for cable shows aren’t released so it’s unclear how much these ratings will change compared to the final ratings.

Historically, the final ratings will be slightly higher than its overnight ratings. The show was headlined Adam Cole vs. John Silver and also featured a confrontation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston.