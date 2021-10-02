The final ratings for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT will be released on Monday, but the overnight ratings have been released.
Rampage scored 594,000 viewers and did 316,000 fans in the 18-49 demo, which would be around a 0.24 rating. Typically, overnight ratings for cable shows aren’t released so it’s unclear how much these ratings will change compared to the final ratings.
Historically, WWE SmackDown final ratings will be slightly higher than its overnight ratings.
The matches featured on the show included Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson, Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans.
