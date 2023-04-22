A special Saturday edition of AEW Rampage will air tonight on TNT at 10pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs.

Rampage will open with Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels in their second match ever. The show will be headlined by AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defending against Dralistico.

Tonight’s Rampage was taped on Wednesday at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the announced card for tonight:

* Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels

* We will hear from The Hardys, FTW Champion Hook and Isiah Kassidy

* We will hear from AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

* Julia Hart vs. Kiera Hogan

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Slim J

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defends against Dralistico

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more from Rampage.

