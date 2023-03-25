A special Saturday edition of AEW Rampage will air tonight on TNT at 10pm ET, taped earlier this week from the Cable Dahmer Center in Independence, Missouri.

Rampage will open with AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defending against Penta El Zero M. The main event will see The Acclaimed take on The Kingdom.

You can click here for spoilers on tonight’s Rampage episode. Below is the announced line-up:

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defends against Penta El Zero M in the opener

* Ricky Starks will address the crowd

* AEW World Trios Champion Brody King vs. Jake Hager

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey

* The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom in the main event

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for full coverage and more from tonight’s Rampage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.