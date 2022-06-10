Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT will air in the normal 10pm ET timeslot. The show was taped earlier this week at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, and you can find full spoilers at this link.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* We will hear from Hook and Danhausen

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

* Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

* Satnam Singh makes his in-ring debut with Jay Lethal vs. a tag team to be announced

* NJPW stars Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) of The United Empire make their in-ring debuts vs. Trent Beretta and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Rampage and join us later on for full coverage at 10pm ET. Below is a promo for the show, along with a tweet from AEW President Tony Khan:

It’s Friday, you know what that means:#AEWRampage

TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama in our original timeslot!

We have a stacked hour of wrestling tonight

-FTR/Trent vs Ospreay/Aussie Open

-Red Velvet vs Statlander

-Hager vs Eddie

-Satnam Singh debuts teaming with Jay Lethal! pic.twitter.com/y6WAZNekhu — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 10, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.