Beach Break week in All Elite Wrestling wraps up tonight.

AEW Rampage: Beach Break goes down this evening at 10/9c on TNT from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinios.

On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT Friday night program, as part of Shark Week, is Mariah May vs. Hikaru Shida in the semifinal match of the ongoing 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Also scheduled is RUSH vs. Komander, The Don Callis Family duo of Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher will battle the Private Party team of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, plus Kyle O’Reilly will be in action.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage: Beach Break results coverage.