It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour AEW Rampage on TNT program.

On tap for tonight’s episode at 10/9c from State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, is The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) in tag-team action, as well as Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush vs. The Beast Mortos in a four-way showdown.

Additionally, the show this evening building towards AEW All Out: Chicago on September 7 will feature Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett), as well as Mina Shirakawa and Nyla Rose in action in separate matches.

For complete spoilers for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage before it airs, click here.