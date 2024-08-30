It’s Friday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour AEW Rampage on TNT program.
On tap for tonight’s episode at 10/9c from State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, is The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) in tag-team action, as well as Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush vs. The Beast Mortos in a four-way showdown.
Additionally, the show this evening building towards AEW All Out: Chicago on September 7 will feature Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett), as well as Mina Shirakawa and Nyla Rose in action in separate matches.
For complete spoilers for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage before it airs, click here.
Don’t miss all the action TONIGHT on Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/pN025MhYuq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2024