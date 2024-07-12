The road to AEW ALL IN 2024 continues tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight, July 12, 2024, with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour TNT show from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Scheduled for the show this evening is The Kings Of The Black Throne duo from The House of Black, Malakai Black and Brody King, squaring off against The Premier Athletes team of Tony Nese and Ari Daivari in tag-team action.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature Rey Fenix vs. Angelico vs. AR Fox vs. Komander, Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight, Thunder Rosa vs. Rachael Ellering, and Roderick Strong will be in action.

Join us here tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results.