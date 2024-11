It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 10/9c on TNT with a taped show from Cleveland, Ohio.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the November 1 episode:

* Rush, Dralistico & The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher, Beef & JD Drake

* Queen Aminata vs. Leila Grey

* Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. The Dark Order

* Komander vs. Lio Rush

* Taya Valkyrie in action