It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky with this week’s taped episode of AEW Rampage, which premieres at 10/9c tonight on TNT.

On tap for the one-hour Friday night program are the following matches:

* Roderick Strong vs. BEEF

* Kamille vs. Robyn Renegade

* The Conglomeration vs. The Dark Order

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Action Andretti

* Saraya & Harley Cameron vs. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle

For complete spoilers for tonight’s show before it airs, click here.