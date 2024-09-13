It’s Friday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky with this week’s taped episode of AEW Rampage, which premieres at 10/9c tonight on TNT.
On tap for the one-hour Friday night program are the following matches:
* Roderick Strong vs. BEEF
* Kamille vs. Robyn Renegade
* The Conglomeration vs. The Dark Order
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Action Andretti
* Saraya & Harley Cameron vs. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle
For complete spoilers for tonight’s show before it airs, click here.
