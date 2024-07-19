It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 10/9c on TNT this evening from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the one hour AEW on TNT Friday night program is

The Lucha Bros vs. Private Party, The Conglomeration & Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Undisputed Kingdom, The Learning Tree vs. The Outrunners, Minoru Suzuki vs. The Butcher, plus Kris Statlander will be in action.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 10/9c for AEW Rampage results.