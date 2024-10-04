It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns on TNT this evening at 10/9c with the latest installment of AEW Rampage, as the road to AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 continues at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

On tap for tonight’s one-hour taped AEW on TNT program is The Elite vs. Katsuyori Shibata & Private Party, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith with Chris Jericho on commentary, Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron, and Kamille will be in action.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Rampage Spoilers For October 4 before the show airs this evening.

Check back after the show tonight for a detailed recap of AEW Rampage from October 4, 2024.