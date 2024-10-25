The road to AEW Full Gear 2024 continues tonight.

AEW Rampage returns this evening at 10/9c on TNT with a taped show from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the October 25 episode:

* Ricochet vs. Nick Wayne

* Anna Jay vs. Leila Grey

* BEEF vs. The Beast Mortos

* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona

For those interested, you can read complete AEW Rampage spoilers for October 25, 2024 before the show airs.

Make sure to check back here after the show for a detailed AEW Rampage report for the October 25 episode.