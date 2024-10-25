The road to AEW Full Gear 2024 continues tonight.
AEW Rampage returns this evening at 10/9c on TNT with a taped show from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the October 25 episode:
* Ricochet vs. Nick Wayne
* Anna Jay vs. Leila Grey
* BEEF vs. The Beast Mortos
* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona
For those interested, you can read complete AEW Rampage spoilers for October 25, 2024 before the show airs.
It's FRIDAY and you know what that means!
Don’t miss a stacked Friday Night #AEWRampage TONIGHT at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama ! pic.twitter.com/HgToby1ar8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2024