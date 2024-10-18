It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s taped episode of AEW Rampage this evening at 10/9c from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program is Mark Briscoe vs. The Butcher, Anna Jay vs. Trish Adora, Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA, as well as MxM Collection vs. Private Party.

For those interested, you can read complete AEW Rampage spoilers for October 18, 2024.

Make sure to check back here after the show tonight for a complete AEW Rampage recap.