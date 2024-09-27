It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 10/9c on TNT with this week’s taped episode of AEW Rampage from MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT Friday night late night program are the following matches:

* The Acclaimed will be in action

* Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico

* Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Brody King & Buddy Matthews vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

