It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program.

On tap for the August 9 episode this evening from Winston-Salem, North Carolina is Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, Nyla Rose vs. Saraya, as well as Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero with “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson on special guest commentary.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is an appearance by one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes, as well as tag-team action featuring the Private Party duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

