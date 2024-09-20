It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, a taped show premiering at 10/9c on TNT from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

On tap for tonight’s installment of their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT Friday night program is Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith, Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher, Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron, Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian vs. Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero, plus Roderick Strong & The Beast Mortos will be in action.

