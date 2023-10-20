Tonight’s AEW Rampage comes to you from the Ford Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg Texas and will feature the highly anticipated debut of CMLL superstar Mistico. As a reminder Rampage was taped (SPOILERS HERE) following this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from the same venue. Full lineup is below.

-Mistico vs. Rocky Romero Mexico’s Pound For Pound Crown

-Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Bryan Keith & Exodus Prime

-Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

-John Silver vs. Brother Zay vs Kip Sabian, winner receives a shot at the AEW International Championship at Saturday’s Battle of the Belts VIII