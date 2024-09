The numbers are in for the Friday, August 30, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 8/30 show drew 218,000 viewers.

This is down from the previous week’s show on 8/23, which finished with 290,000 viewers.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.07 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down slightly from the 0.10 rating from last Friday.

The 8/30 Rampage drew the second lowest viewership in the history of the show, including preemptions.