The numbers are in for the Friday, December 20, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 12/20 show drew 227,000 viewers for the AEW Rampage on TNT Friday night series.

This is down from the previous week’s show on 12/13, which finished with 279,000 viewers.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.06 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also down from the 0.09 rating in the same key demo from last Friday night.

AEW Rampage on 12/20 featured the annual “Holiday Bash” theme, and was the second-to-last episode of the show “for the foreseeable future.”