The numbers are in for the Friday, December 27, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 12/27 show drew 276,000 viewers for the AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash show on TNT.

This is down from the previous week’s “Holiday Bash” show on 12/20 which finished with 227,000 viewers.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.08 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.06 rating in the same key demo from last Friday night.

AEW Rampage on 12/27 featured the annual “New Year’s Smash” theme, and is the last episode of the series for “the foreseeable future.”