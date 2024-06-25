The report card is in for last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, as ratings and viewership information for the June 21 episode in Fairfax, VA. has surfaced.

ProgrammingInsider.com is reporting that the Friday, June 21, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage, a taped show from Fairfax, VA., finished with an average of 328,000 viewers.

By comparison, this was down from the previous week’s show on 6/14, which pulled 334,000 viewers.

Friday’s show also posted a 0.12 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is the same number the show drew for the same target demo on 6/14.

The show went up against Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, which drew 4.237 million viewers and a 1.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.