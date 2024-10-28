The numbers are in for the Friday, October 25, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 10/25 show drew 241,000 viewers.

This is up from the previous week’s show on 10/18, which finished with 234,000 viewers.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.09 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also up from the 0.06 rating in the same key demo from last Friday.

AEW Rampage on 10/25 faced stiff competition in the form of the latter portion of Game 1 of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, two major media market teams that pulled 15.2 million viewers on FOX.