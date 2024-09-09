The numbers are in for the Friday, September 6, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 9/6 show drew 233,000 viewers.

This is up from the previous week’s show on 8/30, which finished with 218,000 viewers.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.08 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also up from the 0.07 rating from last Friday.

Last week’s AEW Rampage show was a special live “go-home” episode for AEW All Out 2024, which went head-to-head against a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers NFL on Peacock game.

The one-hour AEW Rampage actually drew significant more viewers from 10-11pm EST. on 9/6 than the two-hour AEW Collision show from 8-10pm EST. the same night. AEW Collision on 9/6, which went head-to-head against the final WWE SmackDown on FOX show, drew 157,000 viewers, compared to AEW Rampage on 9/6, which drew 233,000 viewers.